President Isaac Herzog commented on the murder of two National Guardsmen who were shot dead in Washington, DC.

"With deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences, we in Israel are following the tragic news from Washington DC, where two National Guard soldiers have been murdered in a terrible attack near the White House. Our deepest sympathies go to their families and loved ones," he said.

"From Israel, we send a message of friendship and solidarity to President Trump, and all those serving in and around the White House. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our greatest friend and ally, the United States of America," added Herzog.