The Hamas terror organization issued a statement condemning the elimination and arrest of its terrorists who exited tunnels on the Israeli-controlled side of the yellow line in Rafah.

According to the terror organization, "This aggressive policy constitutes a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement, and irrefutable evidence of ongoing attempts to undermine and destroy it."

Hamas claimed that it had been working for the past month with the mediators to find a solution, but "the occupation has undermined all these efforts, prioritizing the language of killing, criminality, pursuit, and arrest, thereby aborting the efforts of the mediators who have exerted substantial work with various international parties to put an end to the suffering of these heroic fighters.