According to a report on Channel 12, Israel sent a proposal to Hamas about a week ago through mediators, offering that all surviving militants currently hiding in the underground terror pockets in eastern Rafah surrender and be transferred into Israeli custody.

The proposal was conveyed as part of ongoing mediation efforts, but Hamas has not issued an official response.

Under the terms of the proposal, the militants could later be released from Israeli prisons and return to Gaza on the condition that they formally declare they are laying down their arms and will no longer engage in terrorism.