Earlier today (Wednesday), a terrorist in the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization was identified in the area of the yellow line, approaching IDF troops deployed in the southern Gaza Strip, posing an immediate threat to them.

Following the identification, the IDF struck and eliminated the terrorist in order to remove the threat.

In another incident in the southern Gaza Strip, IDF observation posts identified a terrorist crossing the yellow line and approaching IDF troops in the area. Following the identification, the troops fired at and eliminated the terrorists.