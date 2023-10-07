The State Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment with the Kfar Saba Magistrate’s Court against Mariyam Halaika, 22, from Kafr Qassem, accusing her of incitement to terrorism and expressing support for a terrorist organization during the “Swords of Iron” war.

According to the indictment, after the war began, the defendant posted four Arabic-language posts on her Facebook page in which she incited acts of terror and expressed support for a terrorist organization.

Among other things, she wrote: “God, increase the humiliation and suffering of the Jews…” and: “And We have placed before them a barrier, and behind them a barrier…” and in another post: “It will be written in history that a small geographic area called the Gaza Strip…”. She also uploaded an image of a map/borders of the State of Israel with the caption: “Victory from God will soon begin #Palestine 7.10.2023”.