US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he is retracting the deadline he had set for Thursday for Ukraine to accept the peace plan proposed under Washington’s mediation.

“The deadline for me is when everything is over,” Trump said, emphasizing that negotiations between the US, Russia, and Ukraine are progressing, and that Moscow has even agreed to certain concessions.

The president noted that his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is expected to meet in Moscow with President Vladimir Putin, and that his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is also involved in the talks being conducted as part of the mediation efforts.