President Isaac Herzog addressed the UN Security Council’s decision during the state memorial ceremony for the fallen of the Sinai Campaign.

“I welcome last night’s UN Security Council decision, which supports and backs the plan of the President of the United States. This is a historic diplomatic achievement for President Trump - an achievement that can and should lead us toward ‘the day after’ in Gaza and throughout the region.”

The President added: “Such a historic and sensitive period requires responsibility and restraint. The violent riots in Judea and Samaria harm the rule of law and our values as a people and as a state. The full force of the law must be applied to rioters, with maximum severity and determination.”