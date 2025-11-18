Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman sharply criticized the government’s conduct following the UN Security Council’s approval of the US proposal to establish an international force in Gaza. “What happened tonight at the UN is the result of the Israeli government’s failed leadership,” he said.

Liberman added, “The UN decision has brought about a Palestinian state, a Saudi nuclear program, and F-35 jets for Turkey and Saudi Arabia,” calling the move “a liquidation sale of Israel’s security.” He warned, “The Middle East is changing - and not in our favor.”