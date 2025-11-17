PM Netanyahu: "I view with great severity the violent disturbances and the attempt to take the law into their own hands by a small, extremist group that does not represent the residents of Judea and Samaria. I call on the law enforcement authorities to deal with the rioters to the fullest extent of the law." "I intend to deal with this personally, and convene the relevant ministers as soon as possible to address this serious phenomenon." "I stand by the IDF and the security forces, which will continue to act resolutely and without fear to maintain order."