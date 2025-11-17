Earlier today (Monday), several terrorists were identified crossing the yellow line and planting suspicious objects in the ground adjacent to IDF troops operating in the northern Gaza Strip, posing an immediate threat to them.

The IDF subsequently struck and eliminated a terrorist in order to remove the threat. The remaining terrorists fled from the scene to the area west of the yellow line.

In another incident in the northern Gaza Strip, a terrorist was identified crossing the yellow line and approaching IDF troops operating in the area, posing an immediate threat to them.

The IDF subsequently struck and eliminated a terrorist in order to remove the threat.

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the IDF stated.