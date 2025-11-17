The State Attorney's Office filed an indictment with the Haifa Magistrate's Court against Yaakov Yitach, 44, of Haifa, for inciting racism and attempting to threaten the Attorney General, Attorney Gali Baharav-Miara.

According to the indictment, filed by Attorney Ilan Gamborg of the Haifa District Attorney's Office, Yitach maintained a public TikTok account called "Kahanism" and on October 29, 2025, published a video encouraging racism against Arabs.

In addition, he published two additional videos that included calls to harm the Attorney General.