Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett sharply criticized the government’s silence amid diplomatic and security developments.

Bennett wrote: “That’s it. It’s over. The Government of Israel has been left without staying power. Without the ability to say ‘no.’ Faced with an initiative to establish a Palestinian state, silence. Faced with Qatari and Turkish entrenchment in Gaza, silence. Faced with the regional arms buildup of F-35s around us - silence.”

“Opposite the silence of the lambs in the government stands a nation of lions. Soon we will form a strong national security government, free of foreign interests, which will stop the avalanche of concessions and restore to Israel its pride and its resilience.”