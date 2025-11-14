The European foundation "Hind Rajab," which leads legal campaigns against IDF soldiers abroad, announced on Friday that it has submitted a request to the Czech Republic's chief prosecutor for the arrest of Israeli rapper Noam Zurieli, who performed in Prague on Thursday night, reported Channel 12 News.

The foundation claims Zurieli committed war crimes during his reserve military service in Gaza.

