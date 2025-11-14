A vehicle skidded into the Yarkon River, near the Adanim Junction on Highway 40, due to stormy weather.

The four passengers - three adults and a three-year-old toddler - were forced to climb onto the roof of the sinking car. They were rescued by fire and rescue teams and transferred to Magen David Adom personnel for medical treatment. They are in good condition.

