Biden-era US Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro criticized President Donald Trump's call for President Isaac Herzog to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and warned that it could make him unpopular in Israel.

"Donald Trump is extremely popular among Israelis, who see him as capable of doing big things. But in advocating for a pardon for Bibi, he found a way to piss off about half of them, and demonstrate the limits of his powers. Despite what he thinks, he is not an emperor," the former Ambassador wrote on X.