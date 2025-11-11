US President Donald Trump commented in a post on Truth Social on his meeting at the White House with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

"It was an Honor to spend time with Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa, the new President of Syria, where we discussed all the intricacies of PEACE in the Middle East, of which he is a major advocate. I look forward to meeting and speaking again. Everyone is talking about the Great Miracle that is taking place in the Middle East. Having a stable and successful Syria is very important to all countries in the Region," he wrote.