Chairman of the Ra'am party, MK Mansour Abbas, was heard on Monday in the Knesset stating: "My family and I are receiving death threats." According to a report on Kan 11 News, MKs who heard Abbas said he spoke with "uncharacteristic fury."

Earlier in the day, Abbas cut short an interview on Kan Reshet Bet after being asked whether Hamas should be eliminated for the future of Gaza after the war. "This is starting to feel like an interrogation. I'm ending the interview. I came on to speak about crime and violence in Arab society, about the pain in Arab society, about the budget cuts," he said.