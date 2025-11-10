Earlier today (Monday), the IDF struck and eliminated the terrorist Samir Ali Faqih in the Srifa area in southern Lebanon. The terrorist took part in the smuggling of weapons belonging to the Hezbollah across different areas in Lebanon.

Additionally, yesterday (Sunday), the IDF struck and eliminated two Hezbollah terrorists in the Houmin al-Fawqa and the al-Sawana areas in southern Lebanon.

These terrorists are in addition to the 12 Hezbollah terrorists eliminated since the beginning of the month. Their actions posed a threat to the State of Israel and its civilians, and constituted a violation of the understanding between Israel and Lebanon.

"The IDF will continue to operate to remove all threats posed against the State of Israel," the IDF stated.