President Isaac Herzog commented on the return of Hadar Goldin's body from Hamas captivity: "After eleven long and painful years, too long, Lt. Hadar Goldin, a hero of Israel, has today been returned to his homeland.

"In the eleven years that have passed since he fell in battle and was abducted during Operation Protective Edge, the image of Hadar has stood on my desk in the various positions I held, and his memory has remained etched in my heart throughout. During these years, in which pain, hope, and prayer accompanied the Goldin family and the entire people of Israel, Michal and I had the privilege of getting to know Simcha, Leah, Ayelet, Chami, Tzur, and the entire beloved family up close.

"The people of Israel embrace Hadar’s family today with deep love and boundless admiration for their unwavering strength and relentless, tireless struggle to bring Hadar home. For the hope that never dimmed, for their dignity, Zionism, and unshakable faith that guided their every step. We will remember and honor beloved Hadar. May his memory be a blessing.

"We thank President Donald Trump, his team, and the mediators for their substantial contribution to the effort that has brought this painful chapter to an end. We will continue to act tirelessly to bring home the four fallen hostages who remain in the hands of murderers, until the very last one."