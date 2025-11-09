The deputy leader of the Islamic Jihad, Mohammed al-Hindi, said that the organization does not object to the international force in Gaza being a supervisory force whose powers, duration of operation and attribution would be determined by the Security Council, "like the UNIFIL force operating in Lebanon." Speaking to Al-Jazeera, al-Handi clarified that receiving a mandate from an international institution would be welcomed as long as the intervention did not become a tool for internal control.

However, al-Handi warned against granting broad powers to the international force: "All of this would turn the force into a force operating inside the Gaza Strip and an interventionist force in Palestinian internal affairs, and Israel wants this force to do the dirty work, instead of Israel, to dismantle the Palestinian organizations. Israel imposes a veto on the countries that will participate in the force and there is concern about who will fulfill this role in Gaza.