US President Donald Trump revealed that Iran had submitted a request to lift the sanctions imposed on it. He made the remarks during a conversation with reporters at the White House, alongside Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, following Kazakhstan’s announcement that it would join the Abraham Accords.

The sanctions on Tehran were recently reinstated under the snapback mechanism, after Iran was accused of violating the 2015 nuclear agreement, amid the failure of nuclear negotiations with Washington.