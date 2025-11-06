Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid addressed the criticism directed at Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara over an alleged conflict of interest in the Sde Teiman affair.

Lapid said, “The government’s current attack on the Attorney General is an attack on the state, on democracy, and on the rule of law.”

He added, “An anarchist justice minister is dragging us into the abyss, and Gali Baharav-Miara is the last barrier standing before chaos. I stand with her in the most just battle in the history of the state.”