IDF Arabic-Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee has issued an urgent warning to residents of southern Lebanon, stating that the IDF will soon strike military infrastructure belonging to the terrorist Hezbollah "to deal with the prohibited attempts carried out by Hezbollah to rebuild its activities in the region."

The spokesman singled out buildings in Al-Tayyiba and Tayr Debba, calling them to evacuate and adding: "You are located near buildings used by Hezbollah, and for your safety, you are required to evacuate them immediately and stay away from them by a distance of at least 500 meters. Remaining in the area of the marked buildings exposes you to danger."