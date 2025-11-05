Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke overnight with the family of Armored Corps fighter, Staff Sgt. Itay Chen, of blessed memory, who fell in battle on 7 October 2023, was taken hostage, and was returned to Israel Tuesday night from Hamas captivity.

The Prime Minister sent his condolences and those of his wife and the entire people of Israel, and said that he embraces the members of the dear family.

The parents of Itay, may G-d avenge him, Ruby and Hagit, thanked the IDF soldiers, the security forces, and the Prime Minister for the return of Itay, of blessed memory, for a Jewish burial, and asked the Prime Minister during the conversation to continue working for the return of all of the fallen hostages from Hamas captivity.

The Prime Minister responded that this is indeed being done continuously and that he is determined to return all of our fallen hostages for proper burial in their homeland.