Hundreds gathered at Columbus Circle in New York City for a memorial in honor of Omer Neutra, a native of the city who was kidnapped and murdered by Hamas and laid to rest after his body was returned from Gaza. Participants lit candles, paid tribute to his memory, and called for the return of the eight fallen hostages still held by Hamas.

One of Neutra’s childhood friends delivered an emotional speech: “Omer, you gave everything for your people and your country. You left your home in America to enlist in the IDF, and you left the base that dark morning to fight terrorists on the border. Welcome home, my friend. We waited far too long for you.”