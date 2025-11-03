Earlier today (Monday), the IDF struck and eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Ali Hadid, a commander in Hezbollah’s Radwan Force in the Nabatieh area in southern Lebanon.

The terrorist has advanced numerous terror attacks against the State of Israel, and recently, he has continued attempts to reestablish Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites.

Additionally, earlier today (Monday), the IDF struck and eliminated a Hezbollah terrorist in the Ayta ash Shab area. The terrorist was observed attempting to gather intelligence on IDF troops.

The IDF stressed that the terrorists' activities constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.