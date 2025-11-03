Former New York Governor and current candidate for New York City Mayor Andrew Cuomo eulogized Captain Omer Neutra, an American-Israeli IDF soldier who fell on October 7th. 2023, and whose body was returned from Hamas captivity on Sunday.

"With heavy hearts and a deep sense of relief, we share the news that Captain Omer Neutra Z”L has finally been returned for burial in the land of Israel. For so long, the Neutras lived in the impossible.

"As they wrote in their Jerusalem Post OpEd they 'fought with everything we have for what no parent should ever have to fight for.' They will now be able to bury Omer with the dignity he deserves. Omer has returned to the land he loved and served. His parents’ and brother’s courage and resolve have touched the hearts of countless people around the world.

"May Omer’s memory be a blessing. May his family be comforted among all who mourn."