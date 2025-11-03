Channel 12 News analyst Amit Segal has published new details regarding Sunday's events in the case of Military Advocate General, Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi. According to the report, Tomer-Yerushalmi entered the sea during the hours when contact with her was lost. She was located by search and rescue teams with her clothes soaked in seawater, and her phone missing.

Due to her mental state, no investigation was conducted overnight. Investigators are examining whether the mobile device - considered a key piece of evidence in the case remains in the sea.

Segal further reported that the search began after Tomer-Yerushalmi failed to appear for a scheduled meeting with her attorney, who alerted the police. At the same time, her daughter discovered a letter she had left and contacted authorities. Police have already arrested her on suspicion of obstruction of justice. If it is determined that she deliberately discarded the phone, the investigation can proceed without the need to establish new grounds.