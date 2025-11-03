Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman responded to the arrest of Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, calling for a thorough investigation.

“A full investigation, through to the end of proceedings - and ultimately, the full severity of the law must be applied to anyone suspected of causing grave harm to the dignity, fitness, and lives of IDF soldiers - so that it serves as a deterrent,” Liberman wrote in a post on X.

He added, “The IDF is the most moral army in the world. The State of Israel will defend its soldiers and will pursue justice to the fullest extent against anyone who tries to harm them - from within or without.”