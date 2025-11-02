This morning, members of the World Zionist Congress will begin voting on the composition of the World Zionist Organization’s executive board. However, Yair Netanyahu, the Prime Minister’s son, will not be brought forward as a candidate due to pressure from opposition factions.

Right-wing factions are currently working to halt the vote after it has already begun.

“The democratic factions in the World Zionist Organization will not allow this attempt at an anti-democratic move. If the vote is approved, it will put an end to the possibility of appointing Netanyahu to the position, as there is no majority in the elected board to support his appointment."