Yesterday (Saturday), the IDF struck and eliminated the logistics support officer of Hezbollah’s “Radwan Force” in southern Lebanon.

The terrorist was involved in transferring weapons and in efforts to reestablish Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

Also, three additional “Radwan Force” operatives were eliminated during the strike.

The IDF emphasised that the terrorists' activities constituted a threat to the State of Israel and its civilians, and a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.