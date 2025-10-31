Constitution Committee Chairwoman MK Simcha Rothman announced that he has summoned the Advocate General and relevant enforcement officials for an urgent discussion in the Constitution Committee on Sunday morning.

"This is to understand how the enforcement system intends to deal with the conflict of interest inherent in the investigation into the distribution and leak of the Sde Teiman video and the false affidavits submitted to the High Court of Justice on the subject. The citizens of the State of Israel demand answers and I will insist that they receive them."