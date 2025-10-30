Exit polls in the Netherlands indicate a disappointing result for pro-Israel right-wing leader Geert Wilders. According to the data, Wilders’ Party for Freedom (PVV), which advocates for tougher policies on immigration and Islam, is projected to win approximately 25 out of 150 seats in the Dutch parliament.

The centrist D66 party is currently leading with around 27 seats, according to the polls. Following the release of the initial results, Wilders stated that if D66 emerges as the largest party and forms the government, his party is unlikely to be part of the coalition.