Minister Miki Zohar issued a sharp response to criticism over the expected appointment of Yair Netanyahu as Chairman of the Department for Diaspora Affairs and Public Diplomacy in the World Zionist Organization.

“Hypocrisy, malice, and pure populism from the opposition. How can they not be ashamed to appoint dozens of associates and family members to national institutions, yet try to block someone just because his last name is Netanyahu? This is what a disgraceful witch hunt looks like against Yair Netanyahu, who simply wanted to engage in public diplomacy for the Jewish people in the Diaspora. Shame on you!”