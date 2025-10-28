A new report by the Knesset Research and Information Center, prepared at the request of MK Ofer Cassif, reveals a concerning rise in the suicide rate among IDF soldiers.

According to the data, between 2017 and July 2025, 124 soldiers took their own lives, including 11 women. In 2024, there was a sharp increase in the proportion of combat soldiers among all suicides, reaching 78%. In addition, an average of seven suicide attempts was recorded for each suicide case. Between January 2024 and July 2025, 279 suicide attempts were reported among soldiers.