In light of Hamas's severe breach of the agreement last night, and reports of documented evidence showing Hamas has been deceiving and fabricating information during the hostage location process, the families of the hostages demanded an urgent meeting with the Prime Minister.

"Hamas's repeated violations and the IDF's documentation prove what we have known and stated clearly and unequivocally: Hamas knows the location of the hostages and continues to act with contempt, deceiving the United States and mediators while dishonoring our loved ones. The Israeli government cannot and must not ignore this, and must act decisively against these violations," the Hostages Families Forum wrote in a statement.

"We are demanding an urgent and immediate meeting with the Prime Minister today, in which he will present a comprehensive plan to bring our loved ones home - every last one of them. Returning all hostages is the state's obligation and a moral imperative - Hamas cannot be given a pass for violating the agreement. Success in implementing this agreement will be measured solely by the return of every last hostage - the people of Israel will not leave anyone behind and will accept nothing less," it added.