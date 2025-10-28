The family of Ofir Tzarfati addressed the return of his remains by Hamas: "We went to sleep last night with anticipation and hope that another family would close an agonizing two-year circle and bring their loved one home for burial. But once again, deception has been inflicted upon our family as we try to heal. This morning we were shown video footage of our beloved son's remains being removed, buried, and handed over to the Red Cross - an abhorrent manipulation designed to sabotage the deal and abandon the effort to bring all the hostages home."

The family added, "This is the third time we have been forced to open Ofir's grave and rebury our son. The circle supposedly 'closed' back in December 2023, but it never truly closes. Since then, we have lived with a wound that constantly reopens, between memory and longing, between bereavement and mission."

"Our Ofir went to Nova to celebrate his birthday and never returned. We ask all the people of Israel not to forget the fallen, not to forget the hostages, and to continue supporting the families until their return and beyond -only then will we have a future. Only then can we continue to live in our country."