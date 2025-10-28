Following the completion of the identification process this morning, it was determined that the remains returned last night belong to fallen hostage Ofir Tzarfati, of blessed memory, whose body was brought back from Gaza in a military operation about two years ago. His family has been notified.

The Prime Minister’s Office stated, “This is a clear violation of the agreement by the Hamas terrorist organization. Prime Minister Netanyahu will hold a security discussion with the heads of the security establishment to discuss Israel’s response to these violations.”