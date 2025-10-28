Defense Minister Israel Katz addressed the security forces’ operation near Jenin, in which a terror attack was foiled, noting that the airstrike was intended to strike a cave that had been uncovered and served as a complement to the ground operation.

“I commend the IDF, the Shin Bet, and the Yamam for the successful operation that foiled a serious terror attack,” Katz said. According to him, he instructed the IDF “to take all necessary measures, on the ground and from the air, to eliminate the terror threats in Judea and Samaria and the terrorists.”

Katz added: “Any attempt by terror organizations to rebuild the terror infrastructure that we foiled and destroyed in the terror camps in northern Samaria will be met with a heavy hand. Anyone who assists terror will be treated according to the Jenin terror-camp model.”