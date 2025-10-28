Disagreements have emerged over the mandate for the United Nations Security Council concerning the planned international force in Gaza, according to a report by i24NEWS.

The report stated that Arab countries prefer the force to operate solely to maintain calm, without engaging in direct confrontation with any party. However, under the Trump plan, the international force is expected to take responsibility for demilitarizing the Gaza Strip and disarming Hamas - a mission that several Arab states are currently refusing to carry out.