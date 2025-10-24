Earlier on Friday, the IDF struck in the area of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah a Hezbollah terrorist who was involved in efforts to reestablish Hezbollah’s military capabilities in southern Lebanon.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in a statement that the terrorist's activities constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

"The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel," it added.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)