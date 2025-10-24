The Ministry of Health has issued on update on a patient with measles, who flew between Tel Aviv and Krakow.

According to the epidemiological investigation conducted by the Central District Health Bureau at the Ministry of Health, the passenger flew on Wizz Air, flight number W6 2098, from Tel Aviv to Krakow on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at 11:00, and on a Wizz Air return flight, number W6 2097, from Krakow to Tel Aviv on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, which landed at Ben Gurion Airport at 10:00.

The Ministry of Health recommends that passengers who were on these flights ensure that they are vaccinated in accordance with the recommendations of the Ministry.