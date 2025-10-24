A head-on traffic accident occurred on Route 5442, between Sha'ar Shomron Interchange and Oranit. Magen David Adom paramedics provided on-site medical treatment and evacuated five injured individuals to hospitals.

Three of the injured were taken to Beilinson Hospital in serious condition: a man around 30 years old with chest and head injuries, a man around 50 with chest trauma, and a woman around 40 with abdominal injuries. Two others, who sustained minor injuries, were transported to Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital.