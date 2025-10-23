The Israel Police has launched an investigation following a shooting incident in the city of Tamra, where gunfire was directed at a residential home. A man and a woman in their 50s were injured and evacuated to the hospital.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the woman remains hospitalized in moderate condition, according to medical sources. Police forces were dispatched to the scene, began searching for suspects, and opened an inquiry into the circumstances. The incident is believed to be criminally motivated.