A short while ago, the IDF struck a Hezbollah weapons storage facility in the area of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon. The facility was used by the terrorist organization to advance and carry out attacks against the State of Israel.

"The Hezbollah terrorist organization continues to attempt to rebuild terror infrastructure sites across Lebanon, while endangering Lebanese civilians and using them as human shields," the IDF stated.

"The presence of the terror infrastructure site constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."