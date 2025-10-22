The Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters said in a statement, "The families of the hostages and the released embrace the family of Arie Zalmanowicz at this difficult time, following the return of their beloved Arie z"l to Israel last night for a proper burial."

"Alongside the grief and the understanding that their hearts will never be whole again, Arie’s return brings some measure of solace to a family that has lived in unbearable uncertainty and doubt for over two years. We will not rest until all the hostages are brought home."