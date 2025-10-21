Ahead of US Vice President JD Vance's visit, which will begin today and continue until this coming Thursday, the police announced extensive road closures and changes to traffic arrangements in Jerusalem.

Today, starting at 3:00 PM, the following will be closed to traffic: the city entrance from Route 1, Shazar Tunnel, Ben-Zvi Boulevard, Azza Street, Agron Street, King David Street, Paris Square, and the Meches Junction.

During the visit, intermittent closures may occur on additional streets in the city, including Azza, Ramban, HaNasi, Jabotinsky, Rabin Boulevard, the Government Complex area, and around the Old City. The police recommend that the public plan access routes in advance and use public transportation.