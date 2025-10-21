Qatar’s Emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, claimed this morning that Qatar’s sovereignty was violated twice - first by Iran and then by Israel.

In a speech opening the parliamentary session in Doha, Al Thani said that in the second attack, attributed to Israel, members of the Hamas delegation to the ceasefire negotiations were injured in a residential neighborhood.

He stated that Israel had violated all principles of international law by acting against a mediating state and called the attack “state terrorism.” Emir Al Thani sharply criticized Israel and accused it of breaching the Gaza ceasefire, without mentioning Hamas.