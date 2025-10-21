The Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters and Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak said in a statement, "The families of the hostages and the released, together with the Nir Yitzhak community, embrace the family of Tal Haimi following the return of their beloved Tal to Israel tonight for a proper burial."

"Alongside the profound grief and the understanding that their hearts will never be whole again, Tal’s return brings a measure of solace to a family that has lived in unbearable uncertainty and anguish for more than two years. We will not rest until all the hostages are brought home."