IDF: A short while ago, the IDF struck terror infrastructure sites belonging to Hezbollah in the Nabatieh area in Lebanon.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization continues attempting to reestablish terror infrastructure sites across Lebanon.

The presence of the terror infrastructure sites and the activity of the Hezbollah terrorist organization constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove any threat and protect the State of Israel.